A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m with the visitation resuming with family present from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight at 10:00 a.m. with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Codr Family for future designations.