July 17, 1932 - July 24, 2019
Kathleen N. Gress, age 87, of Lincoln, passed away July 24, 2019. She was born July 17, 1932 in Lincoln to Garland and Emma (Hoff) Ackels. Kathleen graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. She was employed with Novartis for ten years in the telemarketing department.
Kathleen is survived by her children and spouses, Anthony and Theresa Brehm, Wendy and Don Young, Mark and Roxann Brehm, Gary and Pam Brehm, Brad and Angela Gress; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Rodger Brehm and her second husband Bernard Gress.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com