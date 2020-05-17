October 12, 1942 - May 7, 2020
Kathleen Mary Goerlitz, 77, of Elmwood, NE (formerly Dexter, ME & Monroe, NY) died May 7, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born October 12, 1942 in New York, NY to Charles Joseph & Margaret Christina (McCormack) Smith. Retired from Highland Telephone (Monroe, NY) after 22 years of service and from Walmart (Palmyra, ME) after 17 years of service. Kathy was a life member and past president of both the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the Mombasha Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. Kathy was the first New York State Ambulance Relay Chairperson, served on the board of Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, ME and with the Dexter, ME Sunrise Kiwanis.
Kathy is survived by her sons Charles J. Taylor of Denver, CO and Curtiss E. (Genevieve) Taylor of Harriman, NY; grandchildren Kathleen (Chris) Asta, Brandon (Lexi) Taylor, Charles Calvin Taylor and Teagan Taylor; great-grandchildren Liam Taylor, Alaina Hall Taylor & Baby Asta (due soon); siblings Margaret Smith of Elmwood, NE, Peter (Patti) Smith of Wallkill, NY, Mary Smith of Goshen, NY; and nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald J. Goerlitz; and brother Martin V. Smith.
Memorials to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 841 Monroe, New York 10950; monroeems.org. No services. Cremation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
