Kathleen Mary Goerlitz, 77, of Elmwood, NE (formerly Dexter, ME & Monroe, NY) died May 7, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born October 12, 1942 in New York, NY to Charles Joseph & Margaret Christina (McCormack) Smith. Retired from Highland Telephone (Monroe, NY) after 22 years of service and from Walmart (Palmyra, ME) after 17 years of service. Kathy was a life member and past president of both the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the Mombasha Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. Kathy was the first New York State Ambulance Relay Chairperson, served on the board of Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, ME and with the Dexter, ME Sunrise Kiwanis.