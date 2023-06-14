Kathleen Marie Sukovaty

October 27, 1946 - June 9, 2023

Kathleen Marie Sukovaty, 76 years of age, Wilber Nebraska, passed away June 9th 2023 at the Wilber Care Center. She was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on October 27th, 1946 to Lumir and Marie (Placek) Sukovaty and grew up on her parent's farm the 2nd of 5 children.

She attended Rural District School 79 until the 8th grade, when her family then moved into town, she graduated from Wilber High School. After high school Kathy spent some time in Omaha at the Hattie B Munroe home for children with disabilities as she was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy as a small child. She later returned to Wilber then in 1970 gave birth to her only child, Mark Sukovaty.

In the early 90's she moved to Crete, Nebraska where she was an active volunteer, touching the lives of those involved in Centennial Terrace, Crete Manor, Mother-to-Mother, the Department of Health and Human Services, the ABC computer program, the Share Program, as well as many acts of kindness. On October 25th, 1998 Kathy was awarded the NAHRO Resident of the Year in the State of Nebraska. In her later years Kathy enjoyed bingo and puzzles with friends, watching any kind of football, as well as old westerns, yet most importantly spending time with family.

Kathy is survived by her son, Mark (Dawn) Sukovaty; former daughter in law Michelle Blake; grandson Trenton (Summers) Sukovaty, grandson Jerrod Collier; granddaughter Shelbie Sukovaty; great granddaughter Dorothea Sukovaty. Her siblings Marjorie Rhynalds, Lumir (Kay) Sukovaty, Connie Parker and Denny Janecek, and Richard Sukovaty. Nieces and Nephews Sheri (Todd) Lampe, Robert (Chris) Rhynalds, Stacey (Andrew) Watson, J.R. (Nina) Jones, Angela (Eric) Douthwright, Kelsey (Will) Togstad, Dylan Siebrass, and Drew Janecek, along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Lumir and Marie (Placek) Sukovaty, brother in law Larry Rhynalds, great granddaughter Elizabeth Marie Sukovaty and other beloved family members and friends.

Memorials/Cards are in care of the family at 303 W 8th St Wilber, NE 68465.

Join the family in a Celebration of Life June 17th 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 204 N School St, Wilber, Nebraska.