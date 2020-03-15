March 9, 2020
Kathleen Lydia (Kay) Walford Hobson, 86, Lincoln, NE passed away March 9, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GG), aunt, friend.Born in Lincoln and adopted by Arthur and Beryl Walford of Gresham. Graduated Gresham high school in 1951 and attended Hastings college for 1 year. Married the love of her life Tom Hobson in March 1952. They made their home in York and welcomed twin daughters Karen Kay and Sharon Beryl in 1958. Moved to Aurora in 1967 where they owned and operated H&H appliance. Kay worked as a legal secretary, bookkeeper in H&H, and the county treasurer's office for many years.
Tom and Kay moved to Lincoln in 1990 to be closer to Sharon, Glenn and boys. Kay was an excellent cook, knitted and crocheted dozens of afghans and gifted them for babies and graduations for decades. She sewed, quilted, enjoyed embroidery and was an avid reader she took up oil painting in retirement. She enjoyed travel and especially the family vacations to Minnesota. Kay traveled with Karen and Sharon to Washington, D.C., Mackinac Island, Alaska, Hawaii and many times to Florida where she established a close relationship with her birth aunt. Through genetic testing she has recently discovered a half-sister on her birth father's side.
She is survived by Karen and David Miller of Woodridge, IL, Sharon and Glenn Bennett of Lincoln, grandsons, Scott (Katie) Bennett of Lincoln, Logan (Kimberly) Miller of Addison, IL, Tyler (Ashley) Miller of Schaumburg, IL, great-grandchildren Craig and Zachary Bennett of Lincoln, Rowan Miller of Addison IL and Zoey Miller of Schaumburg IL. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded by parents Arthur and Beryl Walford, husband Thomas Hobson, brother Douglas Walford, grandson Craig Thomas Bennett.
The family is very thankful to all the wonderful staff at Southlake Village where Kay has been living for the last 9 months. Also, many thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital 3rd floor for their compassionate care. Lastly thank you to the St. Elizabeth hospice team, especially Chelsea and Marcia.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (3-21-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68520 or Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com