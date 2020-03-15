March 9, 2020

Kathleen Lydia (Kay) Walford Hobson, 86, Lincoln, NE passed away March 9, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GG), aunt, friend.Born in Lincoln and adopted by Arthur and Beryl Walford of Gresham. Graduated Gresham high school in 1951 and attended Hastings college for 1 year. Married the love of her life Tom Hobson in March 1952. They made their home in York and welcomed twin daughters Karen Kay and Sharon Beryl in 1958. Moved to Aurora in 1967 where they owned and operated H&H appliance. Kay worked as a legal secretary, bookkeeper in H&H, and the county treasurer's office for many years.

Tom and Kay moved to Lincoln in 1990 to be closer to Sharon, Glenn and boys. Kay was an excellent cook, knitted and crocheted dozens of afghans and gifted them for babies and graduations for decades. She sewed, quilted, enjoyed embroidery and was an avid reader she took up oil painting in retirement. She enjoyed travel and especially the family vacations to Minnesota. Kay traveled with Karen and Sharon to Washington, D.C., Mackinac Island, Alaska, Hawaii and many times to Florida where she established a close relationship with her birth aunt. Through genetic testing she has recently discovered a half-sister on her birth father's side.