March 31, 1926 - February 16, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Kathleen “Kay” Donis, 93, Lincoln, passed away February 16, 2020. Born March 31, 1926 in Palmyra, NE to Roy V. and Kathryn (McKee) Dwinell. Kathleen worked for Dillard's and Miller & Paine Department Stores, but her main interest was gospel ministry as the wife of a pastor. She served with her husband Rev. Harold Donis in many churches over the years including Bowling Green, OH, Wyandotte, MI, Ft. Wayne, IN, South Holland, IL, Monticello, MN, Wadena, MN, Minot, ND, Cable, WI and Lincoln, NE. She was a member of First Street Bible Church of Lincoln.
Family members include her daughters Deborah (Rev. Robert) Anderson, Little Rock, AR and Pamela (Jack) Ryczek, Clinton Township, MI; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Richard “Dick” (Janeen) Dwinell, Harker Heights, TX; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kathleen; brother Roy Dwinell and sister Judith Hayhurst.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (2-19-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Rev. Robb Rexilius officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.