Kathleen “Kay” Donis, 93, Lincoln, passed away February 16, 2020. Born March 31, 1926 in Palmyra, NE to Roy V. and Kathryn (McKee) Dwinell. Kathleen worked for Dillard's and Miller & Paine Department Stores, but her main interest was gospel ministry as the wife of a pastor. She served with her husband Rev. Harold Donis in many churches over the years including Bowling Green, OH, Wyandotte, MI, Ft. Wayne, IN, South Holland, IL, Monticello, MN, Wadena, MN, Minot, ND, Cable, WI and Lincoln, NE. She was a member of First Street Bible Church of Lincoln.