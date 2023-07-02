Kathleen (Kathy) Morgan

March 5, 1953 - June 26, 2023

Kathleen (Kathy) Morgan, 70, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1953, in Wahoo, NE.

Kathy is survived by her spouse, Robert; her children, Jeremy, Angela (Stan), Stacey, Donna, Karri, and Michael (Tracy), 10 grandchildren; her siblings, Marilyn (Bob), Luis, Nancy, Betty, (special friend Rodney), Susie, and Mary Ann, numerous nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog, Maddy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Keller, sister Patricia, and niece Jennifer.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 am CDT at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Casual dress is requested by the family.

Memorials may be given to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com