July 9, 1945 - September 22, 2019

Kathleen Jane Hurt was born on July 9, 1945 in Lincoln, the daughter of Guy and Katherine (Reigert) Bieber. She died Saturday evening, September 22, 2019, in Lincoln. Kathy married Lyle Hurt on January 21, 1966. Lyle was serving in the Air Force stationed at the Lincoln Air Force Base.

Survivors are Sons: Matt Hurt, Ben (Annette) Hurt, all of Lincoln. Brothers: Erwin (Jackie) Bieber of Connecticut, Harvey (Jane) Bieber of Lincoln. Four granddaughters, nieces, nephews and grand-nephew.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 1st at 11:00 AM at Candlewood Church, 2640 R St. in Lincoln. Memorials should be directed to the family for donations to be made in Kathy's memory at a future date. Digital condolences can be entered online at dignitymemorial.com.

Events

Oct 1
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
11:00AM
Candlewood Church
2640 R Street
Lincoln, NE 68503
