Kathleen J. Ayres
View Comments

Kathleen J. Ayres

{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen J. Ayres

August 6, 1947 - April 19, 2020

Kathleen J. Ayres of Mesa, AZ passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 19, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Kathy was born in Hawarden, IA August 6, 1947 to Iris and Kenneth Anderson. Job opportunities brought her to Lincoln, NE where she met and married Mitchell Ayres. She was employed with Lincoln Police Department and later the Nebraska State Patrol from which she retired in 2006.

She is survived by husband of 50 years, Mitchell, daughters, Lisa Sufficool (Ev) of Mesa, AZ, Stephanie Wells of Gilbert, AZ; and three grandsons, Charles, Samuel, and Alexander Wells; siblings, Kenton Anderson, Kerry Case, Marla Desy, Tammie Torngren, all of Sioux City, IA. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-law, brother Michael Anderson, and son-in-law Tom Wells.

A small service will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park in Mesa, AZ. Visit www.MariposaGardens.com to leave condolences. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Ayres, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News