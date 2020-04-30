Kathleen J. Ayres of Mesa, AZ passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 19, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Kathy was born in Hawarden, IA August 6, 1947 to Iris and Kenneth Anderson. Job opportunities brought her to Lincoln, NE where she met and married Mitchell Ayres. She was employed with Lincoln Police Department and later the Nebraska State Patrol from which she retired in 2006.