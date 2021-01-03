Kathleen Ann Morrissey

February 27, 1948 - December 29, 2020

Kathleen Ann Morrissey, 72, of Lincoln, NE died on December 29, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Born February 27, 1948. Was raised in Papillion, NE. Married William Morrissey and settled in Lincoln, where they raised two daughters. Kathy worked as an LPN Rehab nurse at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln and then later as an LPS school nurse.

Survived by William Morrissey, husband; Michaela (Ryan) Voor Vart, daughter; Rayla Voor Vart, granddaughter; Amanda Morrissey, granddaughter; Marilyn (Tom) Free, sister. Numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by parents, Ruth Corn and Robert Corn. Daughter, Mary Anne Morrissey.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.