August 30, 2019
Kathleen Ann Finegan, 59, of Lincoln died August 30, 2019. Rosary: 5 pm Thursday followed by visitation with family and friends 5:30-7:30 pm Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorial service: 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Mental Health Association of Nebraska REAL Program: https://mha-ne.org/how-to-help/donate.html Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
