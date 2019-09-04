{{featured_button_text}}

August 30, 2019

Kathleen Ann Finegan, 59, of Lincoln died August 30, 2019. Rosary: 5 pm Thursday followed by visitation with family and friends 5:30-7:30 pm Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorial service: 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Mental Health Association of Nebraska REAL Program: https://mha-ne.org/how-to-help/donate.html Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Finegan, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Sep 5
Rosary
Thursday, September 5, 2019
5:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers for Kathleen's Rosary
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Rosary begins.
Sep 5
Visitation
Thursday, September 5, 2019
5:30PM-7:30PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers for Kathleen's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Visitation begins.
Sep 6
Memorial Service
Friday, September 6, 2019
10:30AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers for Kathleen's Memorial Service
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Memorial Service begins.
Sep 6
Interment
Friday, September 6, 2019
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
Order flowers for Kathleen's Interment
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Interment begins.

Tags

Load comments