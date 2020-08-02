× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katheryn Ann Horstman Bratt

February 18, 1955 - July 21, 2020

Katheryn (Kathy) Ann Horstman Bratt died peacefully on Tuesday morning July 21 in Omaha, NE after a tremendously brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by close family and friends as she completed her final journey to be with our Lord.

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, Katheryn dedicated her entire life to helping all whom she could along her path. She spent 44 years teaching at the elementary level (Head-Start, 2nd Grade, and Kindergarten) in the Lincoln Public Schools with most of her career being at Huntington Elementary. She served not only as a classroom teacher, but also as a mentor to many aspiring teachers. Katheryn served as a tireless advocate for voiceless children on the Foster Care Review Board. Kathy retired in 2019 to spend more time with and to teach her grandchildren.

Kathy was an avid sports fan and spent many hours driving to and from sporting events for her two children and grandchildren. She NEVER missed a game. Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Ronald R. Horstman and Alice Hoag Horstman, and nephew Luke Andrew Wienckowski.