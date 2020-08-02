Katheryn Ann Horstman Bratt
February 18, 1955 - July 21, 2020
Katheryn (Kathy) Ann Horstman Bratt died peacefully on Tuesday morning July 21 in Omaha, NE after a tremendously brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by close family and friends as she completed her final journey to be with our Lord.
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, Katheryn dedicated her entire life to helping all whom she could along her path. She spent 44 years teaching at the elementary level (Head-Start, 2nd Grade, and Kindergarten) in the Lincoln Public Schools with most of her career being at Huntington Elementary. She served not only as a classroom teacher, but also as a mentor to many aspiring teachers. Katheryn served as a tireless advocate for voiceless children on the Foster Care Review Board. Kathy retired in 2019 to spend more time with and to teach her grandchildren.
Kathy was an avid sports fan and spent many hours driving to and from sporting events for her two children and grandchildren. She NEVER missed a game. Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Ronald R. Horstman and Alice Hoag Horstman, and nephew Luke Andrew Wienckowski.
She is survived by her ex-husband Larry Bratt, her two children Kristina Alicia Bratt and Nicholas Horstman Bratt (Kelsi), two grandchildren Addison Lucile Bratt (11) and Aiden Horstman Bratt (6), an uncle, Larry Horstman (Patti), a nephew, Dr. Matthew Purbaugh (Janine), a niece, Stephanie Hughes (Michael), a great-nephew, Ewan Purbaugh, and three sisters Rhonda Purbaugh (Steve), Mary Alice Horstman, and Barbara Wienckowski (Andrew).
Services will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520 at 10:30 am in the sanctuary on Saturday, August 8th. An outdoor social gathering will be held immediately following at the Purbaugh Estate, 9500 South 56th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. A private family internment will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any monetary donations can be made to help the family purchase a memorial bench. If you desire, please reach out to Tyler Jackson at tjackson4040@gmail.com.
