Katherine (Kathy) Wobig, age 72, went home to her heavenly Father on November 16, 2020 following a massive stroke. Kathy was born March 11, 1948 in Oak Park, IL. Her family moved to Omaha, NE and she was a graduate of Westside High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she earned a BA in Sociology. She worked for a variety of businesses as an administrative assistant, most recently for Catholic Social Services in Lincoln where she worked from 1999-2017. She was truly devoted to her faith, frequenting confession and daily mass and volunteering for her parish.