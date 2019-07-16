July 12, 2019
Katherine (Kathy) Marie Pliva, 71, of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, on Friday July 12, 2019. Kathy was born to Floyd and Esther Boyer in Lincoln.
She grew up and attended school in Beaver Crossing. There, Kathy married her husband Charles Pliva on May 21, 1966. In 1971 they settled in the nearby town of Dorchester. There, she raised two daughters, Colleen and Michelle; her pride and joy.
Kathy embraced hard work as the many home improvement projects she did testify to. She was also eager and willing to lend a hand when friends and family needed assistance. Kathy was a wonderful homemaker and she did cleaning and catering with her sister Donna. They had great times working together and shared hilarious stories of their experiences.
Family was very important to Kathy. She was very attentive and helpful to her parents in their later years with meals, visits and shopping. She loved to organize and host family events and spend time with her family camping and fishing. Kathy was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Colleen Schwisow and Michelle Schlueter of Dorchester; sisters: Carol (David) Tejral, Lincoln; Donna (Gary) Hansen, Beaver Crossing; Mary (James) Wenz, Roca; brother: Kenneth (Deanna) Boyer, Valparaiso; grandchildren: Brandon, Justin, Ashley, Jeremy, Makayla, and Colton; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Kathy's life will take place Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home, 131 W. 12th St., Crete, NE. Memorials may be given to the Pliva family in care of Kuncl Funeral Home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.