Katherine “Kat” V.L. Norris
November 30, 2020

Katherine “Kat” V.L. Norris, 34 of rural Colon, NE, passed away on November 30, 2020.

Family members include her daughter, Samantha and sons Tymothy, Gregory and Theodore Norris, all of Colon; Parents, Bradley and Jennifer Norris, Ceresco, NE; Sisters, Elizabeth (Jason) Palmer, Brighton, CO, Dianne Norris (Robert Branting), Hastings, NE, and Alexandra (Adrian) Guajardo, Ft. Benning, GA; Grandparents, Walt and Barb Norris, Ceresco, NE, Patricia and William Cerny, Yankton, SD, and Lee and Beverly Patitz, Hastings, NE; Along with her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Private Family Services to be held. Metcalf Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

