March 1, 2020

Katherine D. (Redmond) Reed, 81, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on March 1, 2020, following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and its many complications. Born in Norfolk, NE to Bert and Dorothea (Yenney) Redmond, Kay loved Norfolk and developed many lifelong friendships. Upon graduation from high school, Kay attended UNL for pre-nursing, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was accepted into the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Nursing, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1960.

It was at UNMC that Kay met her husband, Dr. John Reed, with whom she was married for over 59 years. Kay worked for two years at University Hospital before dedicating her life to raising her family. With two young children, she resided at Camp Pendleton living on base while her husband served in Vietnam. They then moved to Houston, TX, where her husband completed his senior fellowship at MD Anderson. While in Houston, Kay and John had their third child. They moved to Lincoln in 1969, and made Lincoln their home.

