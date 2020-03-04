March 1, 2020
Katherine D. (Redmond) Reed, 81, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on March 1, 2020, following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and its many complications. Born in Norfolk, NE to Bert and Dorothea (Yenney) Redmond, Kay loved Norfolk and developed many lifelong friendships. Upon graduation from high school, Kay attended UNL for pre-nursing, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was accepted into the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Nursing, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1960.
It was at UNMC that Kay met her husband, Dr. John Reed, with whom she was married for over 59 years. Kay worked for two years at University Hospital before dedicating her life to raising her family. With two young children, she resided at Camp Pendleton living on base while her husband served in Vietnam. They then moved to Houston, TX, where her husband completed his senior fellowship at MD Anderson. While in Houston, Kay and John had their third child. They moved to Lincoln in 1969, and made Lincoln their home.
The most important role for Kay was that of family matriarch. A wonderful chef and entertainer extraordinaire, Kay was dedicated to her family. She has easily seen more than 200 dance recitals and other performances, having never missed anything where her children or grandchildren performed or competed. Since 1969, she attended numerous Husker football and basketball games with her husband, including many championship games. An avid traveler, she visited numerous countries throughout North America, North African, Europe and Asia, often times with family, or to meet up with her children, who inherited her travel bug.
Kay was a devoted friend and took every opportunity she had to get together with them. She enjoyed playing bridge, celebrating birthdays with her birthday group, meeting up with her lunch bunch or just going to dinner with friends. She was very active in the community, serving on many boards, including the Mayor's Commission for the sale of Lincoln General Hospital, Capital Humane Society, and she was board president for both Lincoln Family Violence Council and Medical Auxiliary. She also worked with Morrill Hall on special projects, including the health gallery and the bronze statue of Archie, and was a member of PEO Chapter DM.
Kay will be remembered fondly by her husband, Dr. John Reed, brother, Roger (Karen) Redmond, daughters Mardy Mead and Paula (Josh) Gardner, son, Greg (Trish) Reed, grandchildren Haley and Johnny Mead, Thea and Willa Gardner, and Troy, Kasi and Lora Reed. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Dorothea Redmond, and brother, Dr. Roy Redmond.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516. Pastor Greg Bouvier officiating. Private family interment. Memorials to the Tabitha Foundation or Capital Humane Society. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, both in her home and at Tabitha (Martha House and Hospice), for the wonderful care they provided to their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.