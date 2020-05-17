Kate Elizabeth (Evans) Kuhnel

Kate Elizabeth Kuhnel passed away on May 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 7, 1969 to Sandra Jean and William Jerome Evans. She married her beloved Robert F. Kuhnel of Lincoln, NE in 2013. Kate loved life and had many interests. She had vast experiences by living in different parts of the USA: Minneapolis, Dallas, and Lincoln. She was an outdoor enthusiast and marathon runner. She and Bob enjoyed travel and pursuing new adventures. They shared a love for NFL football and she was a loyal Minnesota Vikings fan. She enjoyed cooking and reviving recipes from her grandmother's collection. Most recently Kate was in the mortgage department of NBC Bank where she developed many lifelong friends.