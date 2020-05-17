Kate Elizabeth (Evans) Kuhnel

May 7, 1969 - May 15, 2020
Kate Elizabeth Kuhnel passed away on May 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 7, 1969 to Sandra Jean and William Jerome Evans. She married her beloved Robert F. Kuhnel of Lincoln, NE in 2013. Kate loved life and had many interests. She had vast experiences by living in different parts of the USA: Minneapolis, Dallas, and Lincoln. She was an outdoor enthusiast and marathon runner. She and Bob enjoyed travel and pursuing new adventures. They shared a love for NFL football and she was a loyal Minnesota Vikings fan. She enjoyed cooking and reviving recipes from her grandmother's collection. Most recently Kate was in the mortgage department of NBC Bank where she developed many lifelong friends.
Kate is survived by her husband, Robert F. Kuhnel (Bob), her precious puppy Tucker; and Sandra Jean Powell (Mother) and Stephen Douglas Powell of Bluffton, SC; Ryan (Brother) and Sophia Evans of Bellingham, WA; S. Bennett Powell (Step-brother) of Austin, TX. She is survived by her dear friend and Mother-in-Law, Cheryl Orr of Lincoln, NE; Doug And Nancy Kuhnel of Las Vegas, NV; Nanci (Sister-in-Law) and John Kettler of Lincoln, NE; Jim Orr (Brother-in-Law) of Surprise, AZ; Elizabeth Portes (Sister-in-Law) and Carlos of Chicago, IL; Charles Portes (Brother-in-Law) of Tokyo, Japan; Andrea Portes (Sister-in-Law) and Andrew of Los Angeles, CA. She has several nieces and nephews. We will greatly miss our beautiful Kate and she will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge in Rochester, MN. Kate's memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, at 2pm CDT at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. You can join the service through Zoom. Go to www.zoom.com. Go to Join Zoom Meeting, Meeting ID 673 258 3318, Password: kate. The service will also be recorded and will be available at www.bmlfh.com later on Tuesday.
