 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karyl Lynne Kellas
View Comments

Karyl Lynne Kellas

{{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 1938 - November 4, 2020

Karyl Lynne Kellas, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1938 in Wahoo, Nebraska to Carl Lusch and Myrtie Hanson. She was the widow of Richard Frank Kellas, her husband of 49 years. She worked at First National Bank and Union Bank and Trust Company for 31 years before retiring. Her hobbies were reading and playing Texas Hold 'em Poker.

She is survived by her sister Marlis Alderman of Fremont, Nebraska and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on November 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. The scripture readings chosen by her were Psalm 23, John 14:1-7 and John 6:44-48. She also chose the songs "Amazing Grace" and "On Eagle's Wings" to be sung at her service. Any memorial donations in honor of Karyl can be sent to The Humane Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News