November 19, 1938 - November 4, 2020

Karyl Lynne Kellas, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1938 in Wahoo, Nebraska to Carl Lusch and Myrtie Hanson. She was the widow of Richard Frank Kellas, her husband of 49 years. She worked at First National Bank and Union Bank and Trust Company for 31 years before retiring. Her hobbies were reading and playing Texas Hold 'em Poker.

She is survived by her sister Marlis Alderman of Fremont, Nebraska and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on November 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. The scripture readings chosen by her were Psalm 23, John 14:1-7 and John 6:44-48. She also chose the songs "Amazing Grace" and "On Eagle's Wings" to be sung at her service. Any memorial donations in honor of Karyl can be sent to The Humane Society.