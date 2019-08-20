October 26, 1934 – August 17, 2019
Kary Giebelhaus, age 84, of Lincoln, passed away August 17, 2019. She was born October 26, 1934 in Lincoln, to Gary and Hilda Schmieding.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Rueben Giebelhaus; son, Doug Giebelhaus and former spouse, Bob Pohlman. Survived by daughters, Denise Shellington (Tim), Julie Pohlman (Scott Haskins), Jodi Mohr (Jim), Karen Searock and Linda Giebelhaus; sons, Rod Pohlman (Annie) and Kevin Pohlman; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and brothers, Glen Schmieding (Karen) and Earl Schmieding (Ilah).
Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5-7pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. Funeral Service Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30am St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 375 S Lincoln Street, Malcolm, NE. The family will make a gift donation in Kara's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, please make memorials in care of the family. Condolences:lincolnfh.com
