January 31, 2020

Karolyn Kay Booth Swoboda Haveman passed away on January 31, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Kay grew up in Lincoln Nebraska and graduated from Southeast High in 1962. Kay formed many lasting relationship during her high school years, and stayed close to many classmates until her passing. Kay married Jim Swoboda after graduation and from this union she had sons Bill and David. Later in life Kay married Randy Haveman of Avoca Nebraska. Kay and Randy soon moved to Whiting, Iowa where they made their home.

In 2012, after Randy's death, Kay was diagnosed with Dementia. Having Kay in Iowa and her sister in Kansas City, Missouri, given her diagnosis, lead to a move to Kansas City. She lived with her sisters, Nancy and Trish for 5 years and then to a Memory Care Facility until her death. Kay loved her life in Iowa and she enjoyed cooking, knitting, and making friends everywhere she went. We would like to thank her many loving caregivers and staff at Stonecrest of Burlington Creek.