Karla Sue Judt, 81, of Lincoln passed away on May 8, 2023. Celebration of Her Life will be Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln location. Memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln-Back Pack Program. Pastor Doug Delhay officiating. There will be a Private Family burial at Wyuka next to her husband.