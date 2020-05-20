Karl L. Linke, 69 of Syracuse, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1950 to Karl & June (Johnsen) Linke in Bassett, NE. Karl married Lois Petersen on August 21, 1971 and worked for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation. He is survived by his wife Lois Linke of Syracuse; children Timothy (Tami) Linke of Lincoln and Mandy (Brian) Smidt of Beatrice; grandchildren Jackson & Maya Linke, Payton & Garrett Smidt.

A private immediate family graveside service will be held at the Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Cemetery on Friday, May 22nd. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page starting at 10 A.M. Public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 21st from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. (State guidelines and social distancing will be followed. As such, family will not be present during visitation). Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com