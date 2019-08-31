August 22, 2019
Kari Smith Tippens of Charleston, S.C., age 43, lost her valiant struggle with gastric cancer on August 22, 2019. Kari graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 1994 and UNL in 1998. She married Adrian Tippens in 2008. In 2013 she received her MBA from The Citadel. At the time of her death, Kari was employed by the University of South Carolina Medical Center in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband Adrian, son Bouden (age 10), parents Curtis & Beverly Smith (Gallatin, Tenn., formerly of Lincoln), sisters Kristen Smith (Franklin, Tenn.) & Kelly Smith Bell (Hendersonville, Tenn.)
Memorials may be sent to favorite charities.
