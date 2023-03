In Karen's obituary published March 12, 2023, her surviving family members were omitted. Karen is survived by her sister, Greta (Woodward) Friel of Maynard, MA; her niece, Michele F. Mullen (Michael) of Maynard; her nephews, Ryan Friel and Brendan Friel of Whitefish, MT; great-nephew Ethan Mullen; great-niece Jordan Mullen; and several cousins.