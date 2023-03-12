Karen Woodward

November 18, 2022

Karen Woodward passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 in Eau Claire WI after a short illness. She was born in Lincoln in 1943, attended Lincoln Southeast High School, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1965, where she was a member of Tri-Delt sorority. She received her master's in French at UNL and later earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She taught French for 17 years at UW-Eau Claire, retiring as an associate professor in 2002.

Karen loved traveling, spending 2 semesters abroad in Toulon, France, with students. She returned to France several times as well as other European countries. She enjoyed a memorable trip to Denmark and Norway, home of her ancestors, in 2012. Her interests included learning other languages, gardening, knitting, and adopting several cats over the years.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services handled arrangements, and her obit may be accessed there. A celebration of life will be held on April 16 in Eau Claire and interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln at a later date.