July 7, 1945 - December 28, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Karen Sue Otte was born to Walter and Sally Roesner on July 7, 1945, in Denver, CO and passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age 74 years. Her fighting spirit, and her absolute belief in and love for God and her husband kept her going against all odds.
Left to share her memories are her husband, Dennis; children, Jeff (Cindy) Otte & Andi (Jeff) Hallberg; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kathy Roesner; grandchildren, Scarlett (Charles) Hickle, Joclyn Pflieger, Elizabeth Pflieger, Taylor Otte, Bryan Watson, Garrett Hallberg, Cassie Otte, Cheyenne (Japheth) Hartmann, Autumn Hallberg and Michael Otte; 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Signing of remembrance book: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home (Family will greet friends from 6:30-8 p.m.) Services: 10:30 am Friday, January 3, St. John Lutheran Church, 919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com