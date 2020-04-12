Karen Pikschus
View Comments

Karen Pikschus

{{featured_button_text}}
Karen Pikschus

April 8, 2020

Karen Pikschus 80 of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 8, 2020. Member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Born in 1939 to Reginald and Roberta (Lewis) Ray in Lincoln, NE.

Survivors include Son Curt (Betty) Pikschus of Republican City, NE, Daughter Robin Pikschus of White Right, TX, Grandson Chad Pikschus, Sister Carol Jacobsen- Bennet, NE. Nephews Steve and Jerry Jacobsen. Preceded in death by parents Reginald & Roberta Ray.

Due to the CoVid-19 pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial will be planned in the future. Memorials are designated to the Adoration Convent. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Karen Pikschus, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News