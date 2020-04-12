Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Karen Pikschus 80 of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 8, 2020. Member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Born in 1939 to Reginald and Roberta (Lewis) Ray in Lincoln, NE.

Survivors include Son Curt (Betty) Pikschus of Republican City, NE, Daughter Robin Pikschus of White Right, TX, Grandson Chad Pikschus, Sister Carol Jacobsen- Bennet, NE. Nephews Steve and Jerry Jacobsen. Preceded in death by parents Reginald & Roberta Ray.

Due to the CoVid-19 pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial will be planned in the future. Memorials are designated to the Adoration Convent. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com