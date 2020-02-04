Karen M. Snyder, 81, of Waverly, NE, passed away on February 1, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. She was born to Richard and Harriet (Randall) Ross on March 22, 1938 in Lincoln, NE. Karen graduated from Lincoln School of Commerce and was employed at the UNL Barkley Center. She was a member of the Cornhusker Doll Club, Early Ford V8 Club, and Antique Auto Club of America. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jim Snyder of Waverly, NE; son, Ken (Christy) Snyder of Waverly, NE; daughter in-law, Shari Stahr of Pueblo, CO; grandchildren, Hannah (Cole) Petersen of Omaha, NE, Miranda Snyder (fiance Chris Ferreira) of Virginia Beach, VA, Emily Stahr-Snyder, and Jeremy Stahr-Snyder both of Pueblo, CO. She was preceded in death by son, David and infant son; mother, Harriet and grandparents. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7pm and Funeral Service Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10am with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences to lincolnfh.com