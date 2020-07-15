Karen M. Campbell, 78 of Ashland, NE passed suddenly and unexpectedly July 11, 2020. She was born November 24, 1941 in Central City, NE to Archie and Marie(Rezek) Kuhn. She married Carl Campbell Sr. November 30, 1963 in Ashland NE where they made their home and raised their children.

Besides her husband of almost 57 years, she is survived by two children and their spouses; Carl Jr. (Lisa) Campbell, Denise (Donna Wilson) Campbell. She had four grandchildren, who were the joy of her life, Elizabeth (fiancé Caleb Logsdon) Campbell, Emily (Jaygan) Lancaster, Grant Campbell & Gage Campbell. She is also survived by sister, Barbara (Bob) Fredrickson; sister-in-law, Norma (Ryland) Giles and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Marie Kuhn and sister, Carol Johnson.