November 24, 1941 - July 11, 2020
Karen M. Campbell, 78 of Ashland, NE passed suddenly and unexpectedly July 11, 2020. She was born November 24, 1941 in Central City, NE to Archie and Marie(Rezek) Kuhn. She married Carl Campbell Sr. November 30, 1963 in Ashland NE where they made their home and raised their children.
Besides her husband of almost 57 years, she is survived by two children and their spouses; Carl Jr. (Lisa) Campbell, Denise (Donna Wilson) Campbell. She had four grandchildren, who were the joy of her life, Elizabeth (fiancé Caleb Logsdon) Campbell, Emily (Jaygan) Lancaster, Grant Campbell & Gage Campbell. She is also survived by sister, Barbara (Bob) Fredrickson; sister-in-law, Norma (Ryland) Giles and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Marie Kuhn and sister, Carol Johnson.
Private family services. Karen's father was killed in WWII and she was a gold star daughter. Therefore, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to the Ashland American Legion Auxiliary Post 129: 1541 Silver St, Ashland, NE 68003. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
