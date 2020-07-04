Karen Lynn (Grefe) Reynolds

Karen also was passionate about music. One of her first jobs was playing piano and organ for many area churches. She was a member of the Fancy Free Band from 1982 until 1996 where she met her husband, Jeff. The band reconvened for a “reunion tour” in the summer of 2012. Karen was also active at Beatrice Community Players and with the Beatrice Children's Theatre, serving as president for several years.

Most of all, Karen led a life of service. After retiring from teaching in 2017, Karen continued to be involved at Tri County Schools as a long-term office sub. She also took up a leadership position with the local TeamMates program as well as served on the board for the Plymouth Library. For many years she assisted her husband, Jeff, with the creation and running of the Tri County Legion Baseball organization.