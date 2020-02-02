Karen Louise Titus
View Comments

Karen Louise Titus

{{featured_button_text}}

November 16, 1955 - January 28, 2020

Karen Louise Titus, formerly of Wymore, NE passed away peacefully at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln on January 28, 2020. Born to Howard and Louise Titus on November 16, 1955 in Waterbury, NE.

Karen is survived by brothers, Duane (Sharon) Titus and Dale (JoAnne) Titus both of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Liz Titus of Las Vegas; nieces, Megan (Matt) Roach of Lincoln, Christy (Dody) Manolecu , Lisa Titus both of Houston, TX, Nina Henkey, Nicole Titus both of Los Angeles; great nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vernon Titus of Wymore and Keith Titus of Las Vegas.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Sioux City, IA. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

To send flowers to the family of Karen Titus, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News