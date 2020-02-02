Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Karen Louise Titus, formerly of Wymore, NE passed away peacefully at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln on January 28, 2020. Born to Howard and Louise Titus on November 16, 1955 in Waterbury, NE.

Karen is survived by brothers, Duane (Sharon) Titus and Dale (JoAnne) Titus both of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Liz Titus of Las Vegas; nieces, Megan (Matt) Roach of Lincoln, Christy (Dody) Manolecu , Lisa Titus both of Houston, TX, Nina Henkey, Nicole Titus both of Los Angeles; great nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vernon Titus of Wymore and Keith Titus of Las Vegas.