Karen Lou (Holka) Kremer

December 20, 1950 - July 21, 2023

Karen Lou (Holka) Kremer, Born December 20, 1950, in Elmwood, NE passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023, with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm at the United Methodist Church, Milford, NE.

There will be a private family inurnment at a later date at the Blue Mound Cemetery in Milford, NE.

Memorials can be made to the Milford Public Schools Foundation-Karen Kremer and to the family for future designation.

Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services of Milford, NE.