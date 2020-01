Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Karen L Bowland of Lincoln, passed away January 11, 2020. Cremation. No viewing. Rosary at 7:00pm January 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Lincoln. Mass at 10:30am, January 17 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Lincoln. Condolences at www.aspenaftercare.com