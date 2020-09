Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Karen Kay Hansel 64 of Hickman, NE born in 1956 and raised in Columbus, NE. She passed away August 29, 2020. There will be a private family celebration of Karen's life at a later date. Memorials in Karen's name can be made to the Capital Humane Society. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences: bmlfh.com