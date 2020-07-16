× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 31, 1960 - July 12, 2020

Karen Jo Greitens, 60, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born January 31, 1960 in Neligh, NE, she was the daughter of Betty Lou Moser (nee Arehart) and the late Paul Frank Moser. She grew up west of Elgin and attended St. Boniface Grade School. She was a 1978 graduate of Elgin Pope John XXIII High School and a 1996 graduate of Southeast Community College. She worked as a Radiologic Technologist and Medical Assistant in Lincoln, NE, for many years.

She was the love of Mark Christman; much loved mother of two daughters, Sarah Greitens and Evie Ramirez (George); stepmother of Nicholas Christman (Lora), Michael Christman (Camiel), and Travis Christman (Dray); adoring grandmother of Searah Greitens, Katriese Greitens, and George Ramirez, Myleigh Bowen-Cleary, Ryder Christman, Noah Christman, Sydney Christman, Sylvie Christman; and dear sister of Robert Moser (Linda), Phyllis Byrd (late John), Douglas Moser (Michele), Mark Moser, Jeffery Moser (Sandi), and Craig Moser (Denise). She is also remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving father; younger sister, Judith Moser; and beloved pet, Thunder.