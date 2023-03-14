Karen Jean Kissel, 67, of Omaha, NE, passed away on March 10, 2023 surrounded by her children. Born on October 19, 1955 to Dean and Donnice Kissel in Lincoln, NE. She graduated from Lincoln East High School and later University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Karen excelled at filling her home with warmth and supporting those she loved. Karen was a passionate cook, baker, crafter, and gardener. She eventually fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving close to the ocean in Virginia Beach, VA before moving back to Omaha in 2021 to spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren.