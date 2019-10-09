August 10, 1938 - September 5, 2019
Karen J. (Larson) Claussen, 81, of Fremont, NE. Survivors, husband, Bill; daughter, Kris (Merv) Olberding, Omaha; son, Keith (Chris) Claussen, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Taylor and Connor Olberding and Kelly Claussen; sister, Linda Larson, Scottsdale, AZ; stepdaughter, Cindy Asrir, Redwood City, CA; stepson, Matthew Rohren, Beatrice; step granddaughter, Naomi Asrir, Los Angeles, CA; sisters-in-law, Barbara Carlson, Lincoln, Maxine Claussen, Fremont, Bonnie Hagemoser, Seward and Karen (Marv) Hines, Morse Bluff; brother-in-law Dr. Donald (Charlotte) Rohren, Pleasanton, CA; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Sidney; and granddaughter Amber Olberding.
Memorial Service 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Church. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchaples.com