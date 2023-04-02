Karen (Hoffman) Roberts, 83 of Santa Rosa, CA. Grew up in Linwood, NE passed away March 26, 2023. Sister to Sonja Dvorak of Lincoln, NE. Visitation from 9-10am at the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will be at 2:00pm at Schuyler City Cemetery, Schuyler, NE. Memorials to the Capitol Humane Society or Masses. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.