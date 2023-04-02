Karen (Hoffman) Roberts
March 26, 2023
Karen (Hoffman) Roberts, 83 of Santa Rosa, CA. Grew up in Linwood, NE passed away March 26, 2023. Sister to Sonja Dvorak of Lincoln, NE. Visitation from 9-10am at the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will be at 2:00pm at Schuyler City Cemetery, Schuyler, NE. Memorials to the Capitol Humane Society or Masses. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.