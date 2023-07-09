Kane Nordmeyer
October 19, 1977 - July 4, 2023
Kane Nordmeyer passed away on July 4, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward with Pastor Larry Oetting officiating the service.
Memorials: to the Nordmeyer Family for future designations
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight
Condolences @ www.zabkafuneralhome.com