March 18, 2020

Kamale (Georgette) I. Farah, 94, of Lincoln entered Eternal Joy on March 18, 2020. Born in 1926 in Broumana, Lebanon to Iskandar and Ramza (Sifrawi) Farah.

Faithful, loving, selfless, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Prayer Warrior to her family which includes her daughters Fayrouz (Mike) Fayad, Jackie (Mark) Duggan of Lincoln. Son Joseph (Teresa) Sholy, Wilmington, NC, granddaughter Sandra (Keith) Fick and 5 great-grandsons, of Lincoln. Grandson George (Monica) Fayad of Lincoln, brothers Andre (Nadia) Farah, George (Maggie) Farah of Lebanon. Kamale was blessed with many caring nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her infant son Khalil and Sister Labibe Sholy.

Private family only Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the future. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Holy Spirit Adoration Convent (Pink Sisters), 1040 South Cotner Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68510. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

