February 8, 1943 - November 9, 2019
Kae Cink, 76, of Lincoln, passed away on November 9, 2019 at The Monarch in Lincoln. Kae was born February 8, 1943 in Barneston, NE, to Paul and Velma (Richardson) Graham. She graduated from Barneston High School and moved to Lincoln.
On October 13, 1968 she married Norman Cink at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. Kae enjoyed writing short stories, reading, and was active for many years in shuffleboard and bowling leagues. Before she retired Kae worked for the D.A.V. and Nebraskaland Exterminators.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband, Norm; sons Darren Cink and Dusty (Jamie) Cink; grandchildren, Sarah (Andy) Hayden, Ryan Cink, and Rebecca Perry; Brothers in law Rollin ‘Kip' Koepke of Lincoln and Calvin Willems of McPherson, KS; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Kae was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and all of her beloved pets.
Services pending with Wyuka Funeral Home.