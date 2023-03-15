Justin Wayne Kemph

July 30, 1999 - March 12, 2023

Justin Wayne Kemph, 23, of Beatrice, NE, passed away on March 12, 2023. He was born on July 30, 1999 in Livingston, MT to Joe Q. Kemph III & Carolyn Schlisner. He worked as a Construction Foreman for Epp Concrete.

Survivors include wife Jazmine Kemph and children Juniper and Julian Kemph of Beatrice, NE; mother Carolyn Schlisner-Batterton (Lloyd) of Watford City, MT; father Joe Kemph III (Kathy) of Big Timber, MT; brothers Joe Kemph IV (Danielle), Jace Kemph, Cooper Kemph, Ethan Batterton, James Batterton, Matthew Gibby, and Mason Cain; sister Gabby Cain; grandparents Sheila Schlisner-Hendricks (Audley) and Joe Kemph, Jr. (Shirley). Preceded In death by grandfather Bob Schlisner; grandmother Karen Kemph.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023 at the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family for the care and support of Justin's children at P.O. Box 5821, Lincoln, NE, 68505. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com