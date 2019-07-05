July 21, 1989 - June 29, 2019
Justin Alan Hernandez, 29, of Lincoln, died June 29, 2019. He was born July 21, 1989, in Lincoln, the son of Tony Hernandez and Chris Royal. He attended Pius X High-school and graduated in 2007, where he was on the Pius X wrestling and baseball teams. He was currently working at Divine Decks. He loved Frisbee golf, skateboarding, Canasta, guitar, piano and spent time enjoying weekly movies with his older brother.
Justin is survived by his father, Tony Hernandez; mother, Chris Royal; brothers, Brent and Keith Hernandez. Justin will be forever remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and friends.
A rosary will be recited 9 a.m., Monday, July 8, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow the rosary at 10 a.m. and a luncheon after the funeral will be provided. In lieu of flowers, make memorials to the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, lincolnfh.com.