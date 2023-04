Juris Grinbergs was born July 30, 1934 in Latvia and died on Oct. 18, 22 in Columbia Falls, MT. Juris' celebration of life will be at 11am April 15, 23 at the Latvian Church at 33rd & C St. followed by a luncheon at the Latvian Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Latvian Church or TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln.