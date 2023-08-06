June Splichal

June 24, 1921 - July 29, 2023

Our Lord and His angels welcomed another soul to the heavenly realm this week. June Arline Osburn Splichal passed away peacefully at home July 29, 2023 surrounded by her family. June was born June 24, 1921, on a farm in Decatur County, KA. In her early years, June lived in the small town of Danbury, NE with her family where she met her husband Jim Splichal at a dance in nearby McCook.

They moved to Lincoln in 1946. June worked for 30 years as a secretary in the Chemistry Department at University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she typed papers, dissertations, and manuscripts for chemistry textbooks. She loved her job with the chemistry professors and students, and attended Husker football games with Jim as a 40-year season ticket holder. She enjoyed visits with friends and family, crochet, square dancing with Jim, and hosting holiday meals.

June is survived by her children Clark and Yvonne, grandchildren Laura Lee Kelley (Mitch), James Splichal (Marcia), Andy Splichal (Claudia), and Jerry Splichal (Rachel Stephens), and 13 great-grandchildren June was welcomed to her eternal home by parents Ella and Fred, sisters Clara, Mae, and Jean, and her beloved husband of 64 years, Jim.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on August 9, 2023, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" Street. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 10, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 "A" Street, followed by a lunch reception at Wyuka. June's earthly remains will be laid to rest alongside Jim's following the service. Donations are requested to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.