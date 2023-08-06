June Splichal
June 24, 1921 – July 29, 2023
Our Lord and His angels welcomed another soul to the heavenly realm this week. June Arline Osburn Splichal passed away peacefully at home July 29, 2023 surrounded by her family. June was born June 24, 1921, on a farm in Decatur County, Kansas to Ella Nulk and Fred Osburn.
June was the youngest of four girls and reportedly the most troublesome. Her father Fred farmed and owned a pool hall in Danbury where June would visit daily after school with sister Jean to pilfer candy. Fred complained “you kids are eating up all of my profits!” A love for candy and sweets was a constant for June throughout her life.
June's sharp wit, mischievous ways, and beautiful red hair attracted a young man at a local dance in McCook, Nebraska. June and James Harold “Jim” Splichal, Jr. eloped across the state line to Oberlin, Kansas to marry on September 14, 1941. She returned to the Osburn family home in Danbury and did not share the news of their marriage for several days. June's son Clark Tyrone was born in 1944 while Jim served in the Army during World War II. The young family moved to Lincoln after the war and resided in a home on E Street for a time before purchasing a newly constructed home on Brower Road, which was the southern edge of Lincoln at that time. June would remark this was their “starter and finisher” home, which proved to be the case. June's daughter Yvonne was born in 1954. No mother and daughter could possibly be closer than June and Yvonne. June worked for 30 years as a secretary in the Chemistry Department at University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she typed papers, dissertations, and manuscripts for chemistry textbooks. She loved her job with the chemistry professors and students, and attended Husker football games with Jim as a 40-year season ticket holder. June watched the Huskers on television in her later years and rarely missed a game. She was excellent at crochet and made slippers and doilies for each family member. She and Jim enjoyed square dancing, card parties with friends, and family gatherings. Their home on Brower Road was the common meeting place for family holidays and entertaining. June was a fantastic cook, and her homemade meals and pies were always a special treat. June enjoyed any and all visits with family and friends and was quick with a smile and laugh. She was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
June is survived by her children Clark and Yvonne, grandchildren Laura Lee Kelley (Mitch), James Splichal (Marcia), Andy Splichal (Claudia), and Jerry Splichal (Rachel Stephens), and 13 great-grandchildren. June was able to meet and enjoy her youngest great-grandchild, McKinley “Mack” Stephens Splichal who was born July 6, 2021, a full century after June. June was a remarkable woman who lived a remarkable life; she was well-loved by her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. The troublesome, strong-willed girl with the red hair was welcomed to her eternal home by parents Ella and Fred, sisters Clara, May, and Jean, and her beloved husband of 64 years, Jim.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm on August 9, 2023, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 “O” Street. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on August 10, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 “A” Street, followed by lunch at Wyuka. June's earthly remains will be laid to rest alongside Jim's following the service. Donations are requested to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.