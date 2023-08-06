June's sharp wit, mischievous ways, and beautiful red hair attracted a young man at a local dance in McCook, Nebraska. June and James Harold “Jim” Splichal, Jr. eloped across the state line to Oberlin, Kansas to marry on September 14, 1941. She returned to the Osburn family home in Danbury and did not share the news of their marriage for several days. June's son Clark Tyrone was born in 1944 while Jim served in the Army during World War II. The young family moved to Lincoln after the war and resided in a home on E Street for a time before purchasing a newly constructed home on Brower Road, which was the southern edge of Lincoln at that time. June would remark this was their “starter and finisher” home, which proved to be the case. June's daughter Yvonne was born in 1954. No mother and daughter could possibly be closer than June and Yvonne. June worked for 30 years as a secretary in the Chemistry Department at University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she typed papers, dissertations, and manuscripts for chemistry textbooks. She loved her job with the chemistry professors and students, and attended Husker football games with Jim as a 40-year season ticket holder. June watched the Huskers on television in her later years and rarely missed a game. She was excellent at crochet and made slippers and doilies for each family member. She and Jim enjoyed square dancing, card parties with friends, and family gatherings. Their home on Brower Road was the common meeting place for family holidays and entertaining. June was a fantastic cook, and her homemade meals and pies were always a special treat. June enjoyed any and all visits with family and friends and was quick with a smile and laugh. She was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln.