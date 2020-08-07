June Marie Copper
March 13, 1934 - August 1, 2020
Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 10 am Monday, August 10, at United Methodist Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "Seward United Methodist Church"
