June Marie Copper

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 10 am Monday, August 10, at United Methodist Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "Seward United Methodist Church"