You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June Marie Copper
View Comments

June Marie Copper

{{featured_button_text}}

June Marie Copper

March 13, 1934 - August 1, 2020

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 10 am Monday, August 10, at United Methodist Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "Seward United Methodist Church"

To send flowers to the family of June Copper, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News