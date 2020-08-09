June Lee Chudly, age 86, was born 06/2/1934 to Frank and Amelia Sattler in Zion, Illinois. She passed away 8/05/2020 peacefully at her home in Lincoln where she has resided since 1960. June attended Zion-Benton Township Highschool in Zion, Illinois.

She went on to become an Executive Secretary at the Naval base in Green Bay, Wisconsin where she met her future husband Lt. Commander Ornsby Lee. The two were married 28 years until his passing in 1988. Together they raised six children. In 1992, June married Edward J. Chudly and they spent nine years together traveling and enjoying life. June was an active member of the Nebraska Chapter of Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, along with both of her husbands. She spent her days gardening, bird watching, reading & golfing.