June Gail Barmore, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. June was born October 17, 1925 to Clarence and Grace Finney. June is survived by her loving children, Kris Barmore, Kelly (Michele) Barmore, Kory (Deb) Barmore; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will take place. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com.