June D. (Stone) Harkins
June 13, 1933 - May 3, 2020

June D. (Stone) Harkins was born June 13, 1933 and passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 86. June is survived by her sons Danny (Cyndy) Lincoln, NE; Bobby (Mary), Goodland, KS, John (Marcia), Goodland, KS, and brother Don Stone, Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No services - cremation. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society or the Cat House.

